“Revolutionary Transformations on the Horizon: Pakistan’s Karakoram Highway Poised for a World-Class Makeover”

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): In a historic collaboration to reshape the landscape of international trade and connectivity, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is all set to visit China and this momentous occasion is teeming with promise for the future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and, in particular, the dramatic acceleration of the Thakot-Raikot section of Karakoram Highway.

As Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar prepares for his significant visit to China, the Karakoram Highway looms as a prominent highlight of this historic partnership. It signifies more than just a road; it’s a symbol of friendship, cooperation, and a shared vision for a brighter, more interconnected future. The Karakoram Highway is indeed poised to become a world-class marvel, ensuring top-notch travel throughout the Karakoram Highway and the broader CPEC network.

The Thakot-Raikot section, a linchpin in the Karakoram Highway (KKH), is on the brink of a substantial transformation that will have far-reaching implications on mutual connectivity.

This crucial route, linking Thakot and Raikot, holds a central role within the broader KKH and the expansive CPEC infrastructure network, forging an indispensable link between Pakistan and China’s burgeoning trade and commerce sphere.

The Karakoram Highway, affectionately known as the Friendship Highway in China, stands as an enduring testament to the profound partnership between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China. Spanning an awe-inspiring 1,300 kilometers, with 806 kilometers traversing Pakistan’s majestic landscapes, it was a remarkable feat of engineering that took 16 years to construct, from 1962 to 1978.

Fast forward to 2005, Pakistan and China embarked on an ambitious journey to upgrade this iconic highway. The completion of Phase-1 of the Karakoram Highway upgrade, from Raikot to Khunjerab, a staggering 335 kilometers in length, in November 2013 marked a significant milestone in its transformation.

The launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2013 breathed new life into the vision for the Karakoram Highway. It ceased to be just a road; it was poised for a comprehensive makeover into a world-class thoroughfare, characterized by heightened safety standards, improved road geometry, and a myriad of modern features.

This revitalized KKH introduced significant improvements, including tunnels, high-level bridges, stable slopes, and bypasses around congested towns. These enhancements aligned it with international road standards, providing travelers with a safe and extraordinary journey through the heart of the mountains, extending from Mansehra to Thakot.

The second phase of CPEC witnessed the transformation of the E-35 section from Havelian to Thakot, covering roughly 120 kilometers. This redevelopment introduced a motorway section that links Havelian to Mansehra, streamlining travel and serving as an emblem of both nations’ commitment to efficient transportation infrastructure.

The continuous development of the Karakoram Highway symbolizes the enduring bond between Pakistan and China, epitomizing their shared commitment to cooperation, development, and prosperity. This iconic road, a testament to the unwavering friendship between the two nations, opens up new horizons for travelers, cargo transporters, and economic development.

However, the most exhilarating chapter in this saga is the imminent transformation of the Thakot-Raikot section. The existing road, notorious for its sharp bends and limitations, is poised for a revolutionary overhaul. The state-of-the-art tunnels, aimed at reducing travel time and enhancing safety, are on the horizon. The road classification will advance from Class 4 to Class 2, signaling an upgrade in its quality and an increase in the permitted speed limit, promising swifter and more efficient travel.

This development extends far beyond mere travel enhancements. It holds the potential to revolutionize cargo transport, making it more efficient and cost-effective. The improved road network will support heavier cargo loads, streamlining the transportation of goods with greater ease and efficiency.