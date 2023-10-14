Mushaal Mullick calls on Palestinian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick called on Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed the humanitarian tragedy prevailing in Palestine as a result of Israel’s siege of Gaza.

She warned that the unwarranted siege of Gaza is turning into a grave humanitarian tragedy which has put the lives of thousands of Palestinians at a huge risk of starvation and genocide at the hands of Israeli forces.

She appealed to the international community to force Israel to immediately stop indiscriminate bombings and inhumane siege of Gaza.

She said Israel must respect International Laws and Geneva Conventions that ensure the protection of civilians especially in conflict zones.

She also called upon the international community to acknowledge the critical human rights violations in Gaza and advocate for the establishment of an immediate Humanitarian Corridor to ensure the supply of essential medical and food supplies in Gaza.

Mushaal emphasized the need for immediate global intervention and collaboration in reaching a ceasefire in order to avert the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the region.

She reiterated the unflinching support for the people of Palestinians and resolved that Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of Palestinians on all international forums.