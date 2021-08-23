Repressive Indian measures cannot suppress just struggle of Kashmiris: Naqash

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Chairman Islamic Political Party (IPP), Muhammad Yusuf Naqash said Monday that Indian fascist measures of keeping the Hurriyat Conference leadership behind bars, torturing them, defaming them through the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and banning various freedom-loving organizations cannot suppress the just struggle of Kashmiris.

Commenting on the reports that Hurriyat Conference was likely to be banned by the Indian government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Naqash said that India could not silence Kashmiris’ voice for freedom by such repressive measures.

According to a press statement received here, Naqas said India blocked all avenues for Kashmiris to continue the freedom struggle through peaceful means, adding that it had never adhered to the rules and regulations laid down by the United Nations and the civilized nations of the world.

He said that the time was not far off when India would be consumed in its own fire of hatred, advising it to learn a lesson from the defeat of foreign forces in Afghanistan at the hands of the real representatives of the soil.

He said Kashmir was internationally disputed territory adding that the Indian unilateral measures on and after August 5, 2019 have further internationalized the issue.

He said, the sacrifices of Burhan Wani, Ashraf Sahrai and thousands of other great sons of Kashmir were a clear indication that Kashmiris would not bow down at any cost .

He said, by giving domicile of Jammu and Kashmir to non-state residents, turning the majority into a minority, renaming the ‘institutions’ highways and painting them in the colors of Hindutva, the Indian oppressive occupation has not been strengthened but further weakened.

Naqash also urged the international community to abandon its partisan approach and move forward to help the Kashmiris get their UN-mandated right to self-determination.