Rehman demands legal proceedings against Indian PM Modi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former Interior Minister, Senator A. Rehman Malik Monday demanded of necessary legal proceedings against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his baseless allegations against Pakistan, after Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat leaks and revelation by Disinfolab EU.

Talking to journalists, he said that both leaks have exposed the real face of BJP and Narendra Modi as well before the world.

“The very next day of the Pulwama attack, he had been revealed that Indian agency RAW in collaboration with RSS had carried out Pulwama attack to benefit PM Narendra Modi in Indian general elections which was confirmed by Arnab Goswami.” he said.

He said that he has categorically stated that the Pulwama incident had been planned and executed by RAW to create anti-Pakistan feelings among Indians and to use those anti-Pakistan feelings during his election campaign for grabbing victory.

“Indeed, PM Narendra Modi was successful to fool the Indian people by inciting anti-Pakistan feelings during the election campaign at the cost of lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who have been killed in a planned terrorist attack”, he added.

He said that without wasting any time and investigation, PM Narendra Modi had alleged Pakistan for orchestrating the attack through blatant lies and allegations for which he should be trailed in International Court of Justice.

He questioned as to how a vehicle laden with 350kg explosives could come on the highway and attack a well-protected army convoy unless it was facilitated by those having information about the movement of the convey.

“The movements of such convoys are always highly confidential. How come someone knew in advance about the movement of the convoy to attack it later?” he asked.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that in February 2019, he had warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using five tactics in his election campaign to win the polls.

These were to escalate Pak-India tension at the border, to create a war-like situation, to instigate Hindu-Muslim clashes, to create the impression of surgical strikes, and to carry out a few Pulwama-like attacks to reverse his sagging popularity among the Indian voters.

He said that after the Arnab Goswami revelations and Indian Chronicles by DISINFOLAB EU, all of his above revelations about Narendra Modi proved correct.

Senator A. Rehman Malik demanded that the PM Modi allegations against our sovereign state duly confirmed by Arnab Goswami should be part of UN record for necessary legal proceeding against Narendra Modi and the government should proceed against him in UN and ICJ.

He said that India tried its best to ban his book “Modi’s War Doctrine” but it received worldwide publicity after Amazon placed it on its website for exposing the true face of Modi.

Senator A. Rehman Malik expressed his pleasures and congratulated the nation that Pakistan has become the tenth most powerful country in the world in terms of military power adding that nation is proud of Pakistan Army and the credit goes to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his vision.

He said that Pak-India relations can never be better with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister who is a warmonger and has increased brutalities against oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that sadly United Nations is silent on the issue of the worst human rights violations in IIOJK.