Govt will investigate Broadsheet matter: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would investigate the Broadsheet matter, besides identifying the elements behind damaging national economy.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the opposition parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, have been obliged from the past rulers who granted them national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

He said that Pakistan has to pay a heavy amount demanded by Broadsheet after proper investigations. He said it was a matter of 20 years back but we will have to prob the scandal shortly.

Lamenting over attitude of the leaders who ruled the country in the recent past, he said Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, have earned billions of rupees through kick backs and unfair means.

The minister said that the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had made colossal damages to economy of Pakistan through wrongdoings.

Senator Shibli Faraz said, in an era of Musharraf, both the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had gained NRO to remain in power. He said after investigations, we will tell the nation about mishandling of national money by PPP and PML-N rulers.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government came into power on behalf of the accountability.

He assured that accountability against the corrupt leaders of PPP and PML-N, would continue till the recovery of the looted money.