Rashid Minhas created history of loyalty by sacrificing life for motherland: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the nation pays homage to young pilot officer Rashid Minhas on his martyrdom anniversary.

In a message on the day of martyrdom of Rashid Minhas, the minister said that Shaheed officer created history of determination and loyalty by sacrificing his life for his beloved homeland at a young age.

The nation will always remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, said the minister.