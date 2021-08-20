PIA brings in 350 more passengers from Kabul; incl WB staff

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): The national flag carrier with the support of the Pakistan embassy Kabul and local authorities brought back another 350 passengers from Kabul to Islamabad on Monday.

According to the available details round 350 passengers including foreigners and local Afghans attached with the World Bank and other international organizations, Afghan Wireless communication, Vimco Imtiaz construction company, Sky aero logistics, embassy of the Philippines etc were evacuated from Kabul.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said the embassy had made special arrangements for the safe passage of the people from Afghanistan. He said the PIA carried some passengers on Sunday and will be operating two flights on Monday and more in the incoming days.

He said transportation arrangements have been made to safely transport the passengers from the embassy compound to the airport on Coaster vans and the embassy would also facilitate them in the boarding on the aircraft.

The ambassador said the Pakistan embassy would continue to facilitate all those who wish to travel to Pakistan or use the route for transit. He said the embassy staff was working round the clock to facilitate the people and would extend every help, particularly to the staff of the international agencies working in Afghanistan.

The foreigner staff of the different international and local Afghan companies expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the embassy staff for facilitating them and helping them leave the country safely.