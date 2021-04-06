Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs during Daska by-election

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP): Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has directed the divisional administration Gujranwala to take all possible steps to make the election process in Daska transparent and non-controversial besides ensuring effective implementation of the instructions of the Election Commission regarding security arrangements.

He was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship on Tuesday in which arrangements for security and coronavirus SOPs for the by-elections in Daska were reviewed.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed and Taimur Bhatti, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab and other officers from law enforcing agencies were also present while Commissioner, RPO Gujranwala and Deputy Commissioner and DPO Sialkot briefed on the security plan through video link.

Raja Basharat directed that the divisional and district administrations should maintain effective liaison with the designated representatives of the Election Commission and respond to any communication from the Election Commission in a timely manner.

He directed the district administration to appoint a focal person to brief the media in case of need and fully implement the SOPs of the health department to prevent coronavirus.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies said in a briefing that Rangers troops would also be on duty to assist the district administration during polling and other election process.