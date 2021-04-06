Minister assures best relief for people in Ramazan

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP): Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal assured on Tuesday that best arrangements would be made to provide substantial relief to people during holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to a delegation of party workers at his camp office here, he added that a subsidy worth Rs 3.75 billion would be given on wheat flour, and various edible items would be available at the rates of year 2018.

Ramazan bazaars would be opened from 25th of Sha’ban throughout the province and under Rs. 7 billion Ramazan package, fruit would also be provided on subsidized rate to the common man.

The government was also keeping a vigilant eye on the supply and demand of essential items and prices, and Ramazan bazaars would be monitored through latest technology.

The minister reiterated to fully observe anti-coronavirus SOPs while making best arrangements for the common man.

“Jail is the best place for hoarders and those involved in price-hike,” he remarked and warned that action would be continued against those selling different items at excessive rates.

The administration was active to curb the menace of price-hike in the province, he mentioned.