Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are also likely at few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjacent hilly areas. Dry weather with gusty winds is likely elsewhere in the country.

Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir till April 29.

Heavy fall may cause landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may affect the vulnerable locations during the period. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 to 36 hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also observed at few places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 55mm, Dir 54, Lower Dir 48, Mir Khani 42, Kalam 40, Drosh 36, Kakul 31, Chitral 30, Bacha Khan Airport 26, Malam Jabba, Parachinar 25, Pattan 24, Peshawar (Airport 24, City 17), Balakot 22, Cherat 14, Bannu, Takht Bai 10, Di Khan Airport 07, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 30, Muzaffarabad (Airport 27, City 24), Rawalakot 26, Kotli 05, Punjab: Murree 25, Attock 18, Islamabad (Golra 22, Zeropoint 16, Airport 09, Bokra 08), Bhakkar 16, Noor Purr Thal 11, Sargodha City 10, Joharabad 09, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 09, Kacheri, Shamsabad 05), Mandi Bahauddin 08, Mangla 04, Gujranwala 03, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Kasur 02, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot Airport 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 19, Bagrote 03, Chilas, Gupis 02, Gilgit 01, Balochistan: Kalat 08mm.

The highest temperature’s recorded were Chhor 41C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi and Mohenjo Daro 40C.