Federal Minster for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing at 37th Convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Federal Minster for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing at 37th Convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
APP42-280424 LAHORE: April 28 - Federal Minster for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing at 37th Convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). APP/TZD
Federal Minster for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing at 37th Convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
APP42-280424
LAHORE: April 28 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services