ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed the hope that Sindh government would not create hurdles in PTI’s Sindh rights march.

In a short message prior to his departure to Sindh province, the foreign minister said the way, Bilwal Bhutto Zaradi could come to Punjab and start his public campaign similarly, PTI had the same rights to present its message in Sindh, in a democratic manner.

Qureshi said “Keeping in view, the democratic traditions, let’s present your stance, allowing us to exercise the same.”

He hoped the PPP’s Sindh government would not create hurdles in the way of rally as the PTI had no other intentions.

“I want to remind if our processions or party workers are targeted, the PTI workers in Punjab will be noting such things,” he cautioned.

The PTI’s vice chairman will lead the PTI’s march from Kamu Shaheed area in Sindh today along with other leaders of PTI Sindh chapter. The ‘‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March” would culminate in Karachi on March 6 after passing through Ghotki, Pano Akil, Sukkar and 27 other districts of the province.

The PTI leader further urged the people of Sindh to think about their future as they had been bearing a government for the last 15 years that had burdened them with its corruption.

He said that he would be spreading a message of the PTI chairman to the people of the province during his visit to different parts.

“Get ready and join the procession for a prosperous, stronger and better Pakistan,” he stressed.

Qureshi expressed the optimism that oppressed segments of Sindh that had been groaning under PPP’s corrupt rule would come out and resist the grinding wheel of injustice.

“Time has come to break shackles of slavery and move ahead. It is a message, a philosophy and a manifesto,” he said, adding that PTI was offering the Sindh people an alternative to what they had been experiencing for more than a decade.