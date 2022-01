ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday thanked Senators of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) and allies for passing the State Bank bill in the Senate.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “State Bank Bill passed with 43-42 votes in favour of the Government. Thank you to all members of PTI & our Allies. We must also thank Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani who remained absent to support our position.”