WEF’s country partner endorses Pakistan’s socio-economic policies as long-term, futuristic

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The country partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) endorsing the government’s socio-economic policies Friday said that Pakistan had shown global leadership by initiating programs for poverty alleviation, universal health delivery services, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption.

According to the executive opinion data shared by the WEF with the country partner institute, Mishal Pakistan, showed that Pakistan’s value scored on more than 148 indicators.

The survey is an invaluable and unique source of high quality perceptions data providing globally comparable proxies for critical aspects of socio-economic development.

As per data, Pakistan has shown tremendous progress and achievements made by the government to have more future oriented policies and approaches.

The government’s short term and long-term vision has shown improvements as it is 4.42 this year from 3.88 last year.

The personal dynamism of the top leadership in the country has also been instrumental in changing the perception of Pakistan, the report said.

Pakistan has also shown global leadership in putting more emphasis on human dignity and social capital values through its Ehsaas Program.

Pakistan has discovered the only solution of COVID-19 was a smart lockdown, which allowed for economic activity with standard operating procedure. Pakistan is amongst the pioneers of this approach.

The world widely acknowledged Pakistan’s anti-COVID efforts through smart lockdown strategy, mainly focusing on balanced between lives and livelihood.

The government’s vision to provide universal health services through the health cards for addressing people’s issues related to health and environment friendly initiatives in order to have a clean and green Pakistan are unprecedented in the history of the region.

Pakistan’s anti-corruption organization, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the present management, has taken various steps in curbing corruption which has started yielding results.

According to the report, NAB during 2021, processed 30405 complaints, authorized 1681 complaint verifications, 1326 inquiries, 496 investigations and recovered Rs 323 billion directly and indirectly in 2020 which was a remarkable achievement as compared to previous years of NAB.

Due to NAB’s effective communication strategy, people are now more aware about the ill effects of corruption and corrupt practices.

The Pakistan Competitiveness Report will be published and launched by Mishal Pakistan in 2022 which will be the flagship Report for Pakistan to showcase its economic progress through leadership, social resilience, and business dynamism.

The Competitiveness Reports are designed to help policy-makers, business leaders and other stakeholders shape their economic strategies in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It will also serve as a call to action to engage in the visionary and bold leadership required to build a new economic agenda for growing sustainable and inclusive economies that provide opportunity for all.

Being WEF’s Country Partner Institute, Mishal is responsible for generating primary data on more than 200 indicators measuring Pakistan’s competitiveness. its foremost domain of activity is behavior change and strategic communication with a spotlight on public policy, perception, and reputation management.

“Mishal (World Economic Forum) has endorsed economic progress in Pakistan,” Finance Minister Shaukat Train said on Twitter.

“Pakistan competitiveness report done by country partner of World Economic Forum says Pakistan has shown global leadership by initiating programs for poverty alleviation, universal health care, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption,” Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Twitter.

Spokesperson to the Finance Minister Muzamil Aslam also tweeted that Mishal (World Economic Forum) called Imran Khan’s policies “long-term, futuristic and progressive.”