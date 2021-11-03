QS Ranking: NUST retains 1st position in Pak, 74th in Asia

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP): Staying on its upward trajectory among Asian universities, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained first position among the Pakistani Higher Education Institutions for the 5th year on the trot, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2022.

According to a press release, NUST has ascended 2 positions from the last year’s ranking of 76th position, thereby landing amongst the top 11% universities in Asia.

In addition, the university has taken a leap of 17 positions in the last five years, from 91st position in the 2018 Asian rankings, to the present position of 74th in the 2022 rankings, which is the fastest elevation by any Pakistani university during this period.

In his congratulatory remarks, Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Mr Shibli Faraz, extended heartiest felicitations to NUST management, faculty, researchers and students on this crowning achievement, and hoped that NUST would continue this legacy of academic excellence to soon rise among the top 50 universities of the world.

As many as 687 Asian universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most widely cited and prestigious university ranking agencies in the world.

QS rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalization.

It also merits mention that NUST is among the top 400 global universities, as per QS World University Rankings 2022 announced earlier this year.