Qasim Suri encourages youth to prioritize promoting peace

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Monday said that people of various cultures, religions and races were residing in Pakistan and we have to respect them all in order to spread peace.

Addressing the opening of panel discussion “Hum Sub Ka Pakistan (Pakistan for All) organized by National Dialogue Forum (NDF), he encouraged the youth to prioritize promoting peace within their communities. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a message of peace to the whole world.

He said that Pakistan opened Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims to perform their religious rituals peacefully, adding that Pakistan giving equal rights to all religious minorities.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also praised Pakistan’s efforts for building peace in the region.

The closing remarks were delivered by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

He said that “it is important to harness the capacities of the youth and engage them as youth is the asset of Pakistan.”

Zulfi Bukhari recommended youth to let go of fears and all the prejudices to achieve peace in the society.

MPA Ramesh Singh Arora also spoke on the importance of peace in light of Kartarpur corridor.

Later, the panel discussion was also organized on the occasion. The panel discussion was attended by Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Kapil Dev, Mary James Gil and Farhan Bogra.

A theatrical performance was held on the theme of Freedom of Speech titled “Bol ke lab azaad hain”. Khumariyaan Band also performed on the occasion.