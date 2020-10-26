ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday called upon all the Muslim countries to join hands and effectively respond through diplomatic and political channels to the republication of blasphemous caricatures in France and its support by the French President.

Merely criticism by only few Muslim countries would put no pressure on France, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said defending the display of such sketches by the French president was a matter of great concern as his statement was highly provoking. Pakistan should take all measures to prevent such a condemned move in future, he added.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the National Assembly had passed a resolution against it asking the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to boycott the French government. An important decision to the effect would be made in the Cabinet meeting Tuesday, he added.