LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP): Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged the people to observe October 27 as Black Day to protest against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian military on this day in 1947.

Talking to APP, he said the people of Kashmir had accelerated their legitimate struggle in wake of continued siege, prolonged curfews, arrests and detentions of their leaders in occupied Kashmir.

He said that 27th of October was observed every year as the black day by Kashmiris as well as Pakistanis.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi pledged to extend full political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that till today, India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris freedom movement by all means. Unfortunately despite diverting the world attention to the issue and reminding it of Indian barbarism in the held valley, no relief had been provided to the suppressed Kashmiris so far, he added.

He said India’s August 5 move to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 was purely aimed at changing the demographic status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by making the indigenous Muslim population a minority within their homeland.

He said that over eight million Muslims in IIOJ&K had been under an inhuman curfew that had turned the entire valley into the biggest open prison of the world.