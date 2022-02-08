PTI’s allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said all the allied parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were fully intact with the government.

The PTI had full confidence and support of its allies, which would not leave its government, he said while talking to private news channels.

The minister said the opposition was a group of corrupt people who had the common agenda of how to conceal or save the plundered public wealth, and they had gathered a day before yesterday for the purpose.

The corruption of opposition leadership had been caught and the accountability process against them was moving forward, he added.

He said both the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were continuing their proceedings against Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for corruption and money laundering of billions of rupees.

Both the main opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had lack of trust with each other, he added.

Farrukh said the government was not afraid of the opposition alliance as it was fully focused on its priority of serving the people. It was providing best health facilities to the people through health cards as it had evolved best policy against the coronavirus pandemic which was acknowledged internationally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would spearhead the PTI’s public contact campaign soon by addressing big public gatherings across the country to highlight the government’s performance and achievements.