PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime circle, conducted raid against the BISP outlet at Sharqpur involved in activation of SIMs illegally.

During the raid, 28 active SIMs were discovered. The FIA team confiscated active SIMs along with 01 HBL Konnect device as evidence, said a news release.

In the joint operation, a person was apprehended by the FIA team. FIA is currently investigating the matter.

PTA had filed a complaint regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel. The raids are part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This unwavering commitment underscores the authority’s dedication to eradicate illegal issuance of SIMs, the news release added.