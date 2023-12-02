PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 units collected

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):The Blood Bank of Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) has so far collected over 17,000 units of blood, making a vital contribution to saving the lives of more than 51,000 individuals, Project Director Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank Asad Bin Azam said.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organized by Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank at Air University Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), he mentioned their active blood donation camps across colleges, universities, and other institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as part of an ongoing campaign.

Students and faculty from diverse departments such as civil, electrical, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, and computer sciences generously donated blood to support children affected by thalassemia.

Pattern Enchief Pakistan Sweet Home Zumarrad Khan extended appreciation the students for their significant blood donations, expressing great joy at the substantial contribution from students of leading engineering and defense universities in Pakistan.

He expressed pride in the fact that many sons from Pakistan Sweet Home, currently pursuing higher education on scholarships in these institutions, actively participated in blood donation. These individuals, nurtured in the mission of their father Zumarrad Khan, are expected to play a significant role in the future development of the country and the nation.

He expressed gratitude to the students and, in particular, the management of Air University and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), for their responsive support in the noble mission of Pakistan Sweet Home to save innocent lives.

Former Director of Pakistan Baitul-Mal, Raja Jahangir Mughal, stated that the Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank team is effectively ensuring the timely provision of blood to deserving patients in different thalassemia centers and hospitals across the city. This initiative is making a significant impact, with thousands of people benefiting from blood donations daily.

He said Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank is orchestrating blood donations for individuals facing challenges like dengue, thalassemia, haemophilia, blood cancer, and emergency cases. They invite participation from other colleges and universities in this noble initiative, urging them to connect with PSH to organize blood donation camps within their educational institutions. The shared endeavour is dedicated to saving additional innocent lives.