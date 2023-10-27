Prof Malik emphasises youth’s role in strengthening China-Pakistan ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik on Friday emphasised the crucial role of young people in cultivating person-to-person ties in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative.

In a recent event convened by the renowned ‘Ilmi Bethak,’ which had the privilege of inviting two distinguished guest speakers, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik and the senior journalist Sabookh Syed.

Fateh Malik, an expert in the fields of history and international relations, provided insight to the audience regarding the enduring bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

Moreover, he underscored the significant contribution that the Confucius Institute in Islamabad could make in forging a more prosperous and mutual future for our two countries.

Fateh Malik graciously conferred certificates of recognition upon the contributors to the aforementioned publications.

The collaboration between students and faculty members at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) resulted in the publication of two Urdu books dedicated to the topic of China within the framework of the NUML Ilmi Bethak.

In accordance with the academic traditions of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), an intellectual assembly known as the ‘Ilmi Bethak’ serves as an informal yet structured platform for knowledge sharing.

Distinguished faculty members from the Department of Accounting and Finance and the Department of International Relations, with oversight from the esteemed Rector of NUML, thoughtfully organize this forum.

The titles of these seminal works are ‘Understanding Rising China’ and ‘How China Eradicated Extreme Poverty: From Mao to Now.’ The production of these texts was made possible through the generous funding extended by the Confucius Institute Islamabad (CII) and the Beijing Language and Culture University, under the vigilant supervision of the esteemed Prof. Dr. Zhang Wei, Vice President of CII.

Sabookh Syed offered his profound perspectives on how knowledge and cultural understanding play a vital role in fostering the long-lasting and beneficial bond between Pakistan and China.