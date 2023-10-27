Azad calls for global support to end Israeli carnage in Gaza, expresses solidarity with Kashmir, Palestine

LAHORE, Oct 27 (APP): Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, highlighting the finality of Prophethood, on Friday said Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him came as a mercy to all humanity and the entire universe.

Addressing the grand gathering at the historic Alamgiri Badshahi Mosque, he said Allah Almighty, His Messenger, and His Book had taught us to respect humanity and Allah Almighty had made man the best of His creations.

Azad said a massacre of humanity was taking place in Palestine and thousands of Palestinian children had been martyred by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

He urged the European Union, the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, all Islamic countries and the International Court of Justice to intervene and stop the Israeli carnage in the Gaza Strip.

He said the entire Muslim Ummah should play its role in stopping the Israeli massacre as children, mothers, sisters and daughters of Palestine and particularly Gaza were calling us for help at this trying time.

He termed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip as the worst and open terrorism, adding that the number of martyred Palestinians had exceeded 10,000 so far.

Azad alleged that Qadianis were enemies of Islam and Pakistan because they had opposed the handing over of Bait-ul-Muqadis to Muslims. He said the protection of the ‘finality of Prophethood’ was part of our faith.

He said the Islamic world and human rights organizations should help the oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

Maulana Azad said today was the day to express solidarity with the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the entire world and India should stop the oppression of Kashmiris.

Finally, special prayers were made for the development and prosperity of Pakistan besides the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, unity of Islamic world, and protection of the Haramin Sharifain.