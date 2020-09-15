Problems of AJK LoC people to be addressed on priority: Farooq

MIRPUR (AJK): Sep 15 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday assured the people, those were affected by the unprovoked firing by Indian forces on line of control (LOC) that their problems would be addressed on priority.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Kotli AJK in connection with the distribution of cheques of the financial relief among the persons affected by the recent unprovoked Indian firing incidents.

Haider said the government would utilize all its resources to mitigate the suffering of the people affected due to continued Indian forces firing.

He said civil populations living close to the line of control, have been facing tremendous difficulties and government could not remain oblivious from the agonies and difficulties being faced by them and we would resolve their problems on priority basis.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiri living on the both sides of the line of control were determined to continue their struggle to till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from India and added that Kashmiri had linked their destiny with Pakistan and this everlasting relation would continue.

Raja Farooq Haider said that India has intensified its brutalities in occupied Kashmir and we would not remain in different of the mass genocide of Kashmiris at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

He said Kashmiris have also been facing continued communication lockdown for the last over one year but despite Indian repressions the Kashmiri people have been continuing their struggle for the liberation of their motherland.