LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the matters pertaining to the provincial development.

The prime minister arrived here along with federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Shafqat Mahmood, Hamad Azhar, Advisor Shahzad Akbar and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider.

During the visit, the prime minister would chair the meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing and Construction as well as on the educational reforms in Punjab province.

He would also launch Ravi Development Authority besides a video link address to Punjab civil servants including secretaries, commissioners and police officers.