PM saddened over lives loss in Air India plane crash

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in an air crash of Air India flight in the Indian city of Kerala.

“Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

He said: “May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour.”

An Air India Express plane en route from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon landing, killing several passengers on board.