ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday departed here for three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other cabinet members, the prime minister will hold consultation with the Saudi leadership.

The consultation will encompass all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will also sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in trade and other important areas during the prime minister’s visit.

The two sides will hold delegation-level talks to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. He will interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

The prime minister will perform Umrah in Makkah and pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) in Madina Munawwara.