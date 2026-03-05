President Zardari urges restraint after reports of missile activity in region

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed deep concern over recent reports of missile activity in the region, including projectiles reportedly landing in areas of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

The president said developments of this nature risk heightening tensions at a time when stability and dialogue are essential, highlighting the fragile nature of the regional security environment, a Presidency’s news release said.

He noted that escalation in the region serves no country’s interests and could have wider implications for peace and security.

President Zardari urged all concerned parties to avoid further escalation and to prioritise diplomatic channels to address concerns and differences.

He emphasized that engagement and constructive dialogue remain the most viable path to reducing tensions and safeguarding regional stability.