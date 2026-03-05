Welcome to Associated Press Of Pakistan   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to Associated Press Of Pakistan

President Zardari assents to several Bills, approves judicial, administrative measures

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday given assent to a number of bills passed by Parliament and approved several related summaries, according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

Among the approved legislation are the Virtual Assets Bill, 2026; the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the NAB (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a Presidency’s news release said.

The president also approved amendments to the Federal Constitutional Court Judges (Leave, Pension & Privileges) Order, 2025.

In addition, he endorsed the reconstitution of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal.

Furthermore, President Zardari approved the establishment of branch registries of the Federal Constitutional Court in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

