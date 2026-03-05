President Zardari assents to several Bills, approves judicial, administrative measures

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday given assent to a number of bills passed by Parliament and approved several related summaries, according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

Among the approved legislation are the Virtual Assets Bill, 2026; the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the NAB (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a Presidency’s news release said.

The president also approved amendments to the Federal Constitutional Court Judges (Leave, Pension & Privileges) Order, 2025.

In addition, he endorsed the reconstitution of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal.

Furthermore, President Zardari approved the establishment of branch registries of the Federal Constitutional Court in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.