PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with Türkiye after attack, urges for restraint

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep concern over a recent attack targeting the brotherly country of Türkiye and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Turkish people.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister said he joined the people of Pakistan in expressing complete solidarity with their “brave Turkish brothers and sisters” during this challenging time.

He termed such attacks reprehensible and warned that such actions risk further escalation and could undermine regional peace and stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for maximum restraint and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to uphold respect for sovereignty and maintain peace and stability in the region. He also conveyed his message while addressing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.