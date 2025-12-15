President Zardari extends congratulations to leadership, people of Bahrain on National Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, extended his warm congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the government and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their National Day, being celebrated on December 16.

“Pakistan takes pride in its strong and steady ties with Bahrain. Our relationship is rooted in mutual respect, shared cultural links and a sense of brotherhood built over many decades. We value our cooperation across various fields and our close coordination at regional and international forums,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president further said that Pakistan remained committed to strengthening these ties through regular engagement and deeper people to people contact.

The Pakistani diaspora, he said, one of the largest expatriate communities in Bahrain, continued to play its part as a key economic contributor and as a cultural bridge between their countries.

“As Bahrain marks this important day, we convey our sincere wishes for its continued progress, stability and prosperity. Pakistan also reaffirms its firm commitment to further advancing our partnership and working together for the peace and well-being of our peoples,” he added.