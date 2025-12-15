President Zardari felicitates Kazakh leadership, people on Independence Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari extended his warm felicitations to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan as they celebrated their 34th Independence Day on December 16.

The president conveyed his sincere wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to the people of Kazakhstan for the continued prosperity and stability.

Pakistan remained committed to deepening its partnership with Kazakhstan in pursuit of regional peace and development, he added.

“This occasion marks the adoption of the Law on Independence and State Sovereignty in 1991—a defining moment that set Kazakhstan on its path toward becoming a modern and forward-looking nation,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He said Kazakhstan’s journey since independence reflected the resilience and steady progress of its people.

This date commemorated Kazakhstan’s declaration as a sovereign democratic state. It also honoured the 1986 Zheltoksan protests in Almaty, where Kazakh youth demonstrated against Soviet policies, symbolizing the people’s resolve for freedom.

“Pakistan and Kazakhstan share close and friendly ties, underpinned by common values and mutual respect. We deeply appreciate Kazakhstan’s steadfast support in international forums, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Our cooperation continues to strengthen, particularly in trade, energy and regional connectivity, with promising opportunities emerging through CPEC,” he added.