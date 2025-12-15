IGP takes notice of Train–SPU vehicle collision in Sargodha

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of a tragic incident in which a Special Protection Unit (SPU) vehicle was hit by a train within the limits of Sargodha Cantt Police Station, resulting in the martyrdom of two police personnel and injuries to three others.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP Punjab sought a detailed report from the DIG SPU regarding the incident. He paid rich tribute to the police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty and assured that the Punjab Police would not leave the families of martyrs alone, adding that the best possible welfare of the bereaved families remained a top priority.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment to the injured police personnel.

The martyrs were identified as Constable Aman Ullah and Constable Muhammad Sibtain, while the injured included Head Constable Muhammad Awais, Constable Abrar and Driver Constable Ziafat. The SPU personnel were performing routine patrol duty when their vehicle was struck by the train, added spokesperson.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a heavy police contingent immediately reached the spot and initiated further legal proceedings.