President for further cementing bilateral ties with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for further cementing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye by bringing the trade volume at par with the excellent bilateral ties.

The president said this while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Turkiye, Dr Yousaf Junaid, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president congratulated the Ambassador-designate on his appointment and said that Pakistan remained committed to furthering bilateral trade and investment ties with Turkiye.

He recalled that signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement would pave the way for achieving the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion in the medium term

He acknowledged the support of Turkiye to Pakistan’s efforts in countering Islamophobia in the world, especially in India, where Muslims were being intimidated and harassed on daily basis.

He also expressed his gratitude for Turkiye’s support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and asked the Ambassador-designate to convey the sentiments to the Turkish side.

The President assured the ambassador-designate that Pakistan remained committed to supporting Turkiye on its core issues.

Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with Turkiye which are described by expressions as ‘heart to heart’ and ‘two countries as one nation’.

In total, over 190 Agreements/MoUs have been signed between the two sides since the establishment of relations.