President for engaging Ulema, media in effective awareness on health, social Issues

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for taking onboard all stakeholders of society for effective dissemination of messages related to social issues including population control.

Presiding over a meeting of Population Welfare at Governor’s House in Lahore, the President said that it was highly important to identify needs and resources to achieve desired goals in any field.

He suggested to engage Ulema and media to create awareness on issues like breastfeeding, nutrition, maternal nutrition and other related matters.

He said that media could play a vibrant role in spreading the message to control high growth of population.

He mentioned that during COVID-19, the media effectively created awareness among people regarding adopting precautionary measures to stay safe from coronavirus.

President Alvi said that while talking population growth issue, all aspects should be taken along instead of focusing on one particular matter.

The President was briefed on population welfare and key initiatives in this regard in the meeting.

During the meeting various suggestions were given for effective implementation of ideas aimed to control growing population.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Population Welfare Minister Muhammmad Hashim Dogar, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Sultan and others were present in the meeting.