ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi visited Pakistan Muslim League (Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Lahore and inquired after his health.

The President wished Chaudhry Shujaat the best of health and prayed for his early recovery.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was discharged from the Services Hospital in Lahore after undergoing eleven days of medical treatment, as his doctors reported that his health has significantly.