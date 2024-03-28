President for developing Pakistan’s gems and jewellery sector

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called for focusing on the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector of the country, saying that exporting value-added products could help Pakistan earn valuable foreign exchange.

He also urged the need for better marketing and projection of gemstone products from Pakistan to tap into the global gem and jewellery market.

The president expressed these views during a meeting regarding the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector in Pakistan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC), Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, and senior government officials attended the meeting, a press release by the President House said.

The CEO of PGJDC apprised the meeting about the strategic plan for the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector, besides highlighting various challenges and opportunities in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that Pakistan’s gems and jewellery sector had huge potential which needed to be fully exploited for the country’s development.

He underlined the need to encourage foreign companies to invest in this sector which would not only help improve the country’s economy but would also open up opportunities for the local population through employment generation.

The president urged the need to focus on the training and skill enhancement of the local workforce, besides promoting diversification and industrialization of the gems and jewellery sector to increase its contribution to the country’s economy.