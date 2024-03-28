Federal Interior Minister and KP Chief Minister discuss peace & security

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur held discussions on matters related to peace and security in the province here on Thursday.

The Interior Minister visited the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar to discuss law and order and other security issues with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. They both agreed on improving coordination between federal and provincial authorities to enforce laws aimed at enhancing peace and security in the province.

They condemned the recent attacks on Chinese nationals and expressed sympathy with the Chinese government and families of the deceased.

It was decided in the meeting to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice and eradicate terrorism.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that peace and security are top priorities for the provincial government and ensuring the protection of life and property of the people is the foremost objective.

He mentioned that efforts would be made to strengthen the police and other law enforcement agencies in the province. The Chief Minister also stated that concrete steps would be taken under a coherent strategy to achieve this objective.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been most affected by terrorism and is at the forefront in the war against terrorism.