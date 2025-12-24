President calls for renewed commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s leadership, urged the nation to renew its commitment to the democratic and inclusive ideals laid down by the Founder of Pakistan.

Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, the president said that his leadership, vision, and guiding principles continued to inspire the nation in facing contemporary challenges.

In his message, the president said Quaid-e-Azam, the Father of the Nation, exemplified conviction, perseverance, and hard work that laid the foundation of Pakistan. He said the Quaid’s principles of democracy, justice, and equality remained central to the country’s national journey and must continue to shape its institutions and decision-making.

He said the Quaid’s call for unity, faith, and discipline provided a clear direction to the nation, adding that these ideals were essential for progress, social cohesion, and national confidence.

Referring to the upcoming 150th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam next year, President Zardari said the milestone provided an important opportunity to reflect meaningfully on the Quaid’s life and struggle and to renew commitment to his vision while passing his ideals to future generations with honesty and purpose.

The president urged all Pakistanis, particularly the youth, to uphold the Quaid’s ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive, and forward-looking Pakistan. He said despite the challenges facing the country, unity, strength, and resilience would enable the nation to move forward.