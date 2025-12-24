Quaid’s vision continues to guide Pakistan on the path of progress, stability: Awais Leghari

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that the visionary leadership and enduring principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah continue to guide Pakistan on the path of progress, stability and national harmony.

In his special message on the occasion of the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the minister recalled Quaid-e-Azam’s historic dictum, “Faith, Unity and Discipline,” and said that national unity is the foundation of Pakistan’s strength and sustainability. He urged the nation to rise above differences of colour, race, language, provincialism and ideology, and work collectively as a united and disciplined nation to take the country towards greater stability, prosperity and dignity.

Leghari, citing Quaid-e-Azam’s landmark address on the rights of minorities, said that Pakistan is a tolerant, inclusive and equality-based state. He reaffirmed that, in line with the Quaid’s vision, the government is committed to ensuring equal rights, protection and opportunities for all citizens without discrimination, enabling minority communities to play their role in national development with confidence.

Referring to Quaid-e-Azam’s remarks on the youth, the federal minister said that young people are Pakistan’s bright future and a driving force of national development. He urged the youth to follow the Quaid’s message by excelling in education, science, technology, research and innovation, while embracing their national responsibilities and playing an active and positive role in the country’s progress and development.

He said the present government is fully committed to upholding the principles of Quaid-e-Azam to build a sustainable, strong, sovereign and people-friendly Pakistan. He concluded by praying for lasting peace, unity, progress and prosperity in the country.