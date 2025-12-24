PM greets Christian community on Christmas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the prime minister said Christmas conveys a universal message of love, peace, tolerance, and goodwill for all humanity.

He prayed that the birth anniversary of Hazrat Isa (a.s.), would bring peace, stability, and prosperity to the Christian community and the country.

The prime minister said Hazrat Isa (a.s.) holds a revered status in Islam as a great Prophet of Allah who preached peace, brotherhood, compassion, and righteous living.

Highlighting the role of the Christian community in Pakistan, he said that they were an active, positive and peaceful segment of society and had rendered commendable services in education, healthcare and other sectors, contributing to social harmony and national development.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Christian community in the fight against terrorism, saying their contributions alongside the rest of the nation were a source of pride for Pakistan.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said ensuring equal rights, freedoms, economic well-being, and equal opportunities for all citizens without discrimination remained among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister urged people of all faiths to work together for a strong, secure, and prosperous Pakistan and concluded by extending warm Christmas greetings to the Christian community.