PPP to form government in Balochistan after winning next general elections: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf here on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would form its government in Balochistan province after winning the next general elections.

Talking to a delegation of PPP Balochistan, the Speaker said that President PPP Balochistan chapter Mir Changez Khan Jamali would lead the Party in the province. He also assured that the PPP government would prioritize the prosperity of Balochistan in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Speaker expressed the hope that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Balochistan would be reactivated and the people of Balochistan have great regard for the Party’s Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Ashraf praised Bilawal for his significant role at both regional and international diplomatic levels.



Ashraf also highlighted the need for strong leadership to lead the country out of political and economic turmoil. He expressed the confidence that the PPP’s special committee, headed by himself, was working excellently to resolve the issues of Balochistan on a priority basis.

Balochistan, being an important province of Pakistan, is faced with numerous challenges that require immediate attention. However, through the vision of PPP’s leadership, the province will witness progress and development in the near future, the Speaker said.

The Speaker National Assembly emphasized that the PPP was a party of the federation, representing not only Balochistan but also Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.He highlighted that PPP, being a party of the middle class, enjoys the support of a vast majority of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Party’s provincial chief Mir Changez Khan Jamali expressed his support for the Speaker’s efforts, lauding the PPP’s active role in Balochistan. He also acknowledged the strong affiliation that the people of Balochistan have with PPP.

The delegation, which included Qasim Achakzai, Imran Bangalzai, Mir Khalid Jogaizai and Ghulam Ali Jamali, praised the Speaker’s impartiality while conducting proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament and making record legislation during his tenure. They also expressed their hope that the special committee, headed by the Speaker NA, would play an important role in giving rights to Balochistan.

He said the PPP leadership, including Chairperson Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, have always emphasized the importance of the rights of Balochistan. With the support of the people and strong leadership, the PPP is poised to bring positive change to the province.