Policy to promote equality on cards for reducing inequality on cards

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The Government was endeavouring to promote equal opportunities and optimized state delivery system to counter challenges created after Coid-19 pandemic.

They have started working on a policy draft to introduce institutional mechanisms in all the departments which help reduce inequalities and create viable social safety networks, on official told APP here on Thursday.

“Our policy of ‘smart lockdowns’ during the COVID pandemic saved lives and livelihoods, particularly of daily wage workers, small farmers and SMEs,”, he said.

“We have extended coverage of our shelter programme for the homeless”, he said.

He informed that during the pandemic MOHR helpline and apps provided relief to people at their doorstep.