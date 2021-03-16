ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would launch it’s own “Seen Studio” on March 20.

PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed while talking to APP said that the “Seen Studio” an out of box venture to celebrate all kind of modern and traditional music forms in a unique way.

The prominent folk singers including Qurban Niazi, Bano Rehmat, Zarsanga, Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari Khan, Fazal Jutt, Salman Ahmed and others would perform in the studio.

“A platform for our viewers to experience the diverse musical range”, she said.

She said the PNCA audience would enjoy different music in episodes produced by “Seen Studio”.

Dr Fouzia said that the studio would explore the creative musical stage of Pakistan National Council of the Arts.