PM's letter represents feelings of Muslims: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to heads of Islamic countries represented the feelings and sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was unfortunate that different Western countries were encouraging different measures against Islam and committing blasphemy against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

وزیراعظم کامسلم ممالک کےسربراہان کوخط دنیابھرکےمسلمانوں کےجذبات واحساسات کی ترجمانی ہے۔مختلف مغربی ممالک میں اسلام اور آنحضور ﷺ کےخلاف نفرت انگیزاقدامات کی حوصلہ افزائی کرنا افسوسناک ہے۔خودکو مہذب اورعالمی حقوق کا علمبردارکہلوانےکےدعویدار مسلمانوں کےجذبات کا احترام بھی سیکھیں۔

Those claiming to be civilized and flag-bearers of human rights should also respect sentiments of the Muslims, he added.