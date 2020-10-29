Senator Faisal Javed - File Photo
Senator Faisal Javed - File Photo

Senator Faisal Javed Thursday resigned from Pakistan-France Parliamentary Friendship group in Senate in protest of French President’s remarks to flare up Islamophobia in Europe.

The Senator in a letter to the Chairman said such actions by the French President Emmanuel Macron contributed and further invigorated the Islamophobia, pointed out by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said “demonizing Islam and blaspheming the holiest figures will further polarize the humanity and provide breeding grounds for the radical views.”

He said the practice needs to be stopped and banned through binding international legislation. He said the action of French President had the potential to do more harm to humanity than the Nazi ideology or racist tendencies.

Resigning from the Convenorship, he also called for dissolution of the parliamentary friendship group.

 

