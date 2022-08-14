PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses: Sana

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would provide historic relief to the common people owing to its hard work and prudent policies.

In reaction to Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi’s address delivered at Lahore, the minister said the government would also get rid of the nation of economic destruction and misery at the hands of Imran Khan in last four years.



Rana Sanaullah in a statement received from Makkah here said that the Pakistani nation has been bearing the lies of former prime minister for the past 26 years adding that he said Imran Khan has the same script for the last 26 years and now with the announcement of holding gathering, the nation would have to listen to his false and arrogant speeches for two more months.



He said Imran and Elahi’s speeches were mere a concert, mehfil qawwali and fireworks at Lahore.



He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect the beloved country Pakistan and its nation from their lies, deception, misguidance and ‘fitna’ (chaos).