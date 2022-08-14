Armed Forces felicitate nation on diamond jubilee of Independence Day: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday extended felicitations on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

The ISPR DG on his official Twitter handle wrote, “Happy Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee Celebrations to great Pakistani nation from Armed Forces of Pakistan.”

He also mentioned the theme for the diamond jubilee 75th year of independence as ‘Azm-e-Aleshaan-Shad Rahe Pakistan’ (The Glorious Resolve– May Pakistan be prosperous) Pakistan Zindabad!