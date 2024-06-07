PM China Visit

PM to meet Chinese leadership, attend MoUs signing ceremony today

PM SS

BEIJING, Jun 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will meet the top political leadership of China today to discuss bilateral ties and the ways to strengthen cooperation.

The prime minister, who is on a five-day visit to China, will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang

He will also have a meeting with National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zahao Liji.

The Chinese political leadership will hold a reception in the honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz.

The prime minister will attend the signing ceremony of MoUs between China and Pakistan on cooperation in various fields.

