PM expresses satisfaction as PSX crosses record 120,000 point mark

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged 1800 points in a single day, reaching a historic milestone, with the KSE-100 index crossing all time high mark of 120,000 point.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister said that positive direction of the business in Pakistan Stock Exchange reflected growing investor confidence on the government policies.

“The government has announced a significant decrease in the power tariffs which will not only give a massive relief to the domestic consumes but also it will be a welcoming sign for the business community and the industrial sector,” the prime minster remarked.

He noted that during last one year, improvement in business environment and stability in macroeconomic indicators was possible only due to the government’s economic policies.

He assured that the government was providing all possible facilities to ensure business and investor friendly environment in the country.

